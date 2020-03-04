During a bench trial this week on an armed robbery charge, a Killeen woman decided to plead no contest instead.
Kalycia Marie Rivera, 20, was one of three people accused of an armed robbery last year in Harker Heights during which shots were fired.
“During the course of the proceeding, Rivera decided to enter a plea of no contest to the charges,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday. “Her sentencing is set for April 30.”
The case was set to be heard in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Co-defendant Dvaughn Nathaniel Kent, 20, was sentenced in November last year to 24 years in prison for his part in the robbery.
A third co-defendant, Tyler Rayn Dal Cortivo, 22, has a jury trial set for June 1, Garza said.
Neither Rivera nor Cortivo were listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday. Rivera posted a personal recognizance bond, court records showed.
The trio were indicted in March last year after police said they robbed a man at gunpoint on Jan. 7, 2019, near the 300 block of West Valley Road. Police said that during the incident the victim shot one of the suspects in the arm.
The victim told police that Rivera “sent him texts requesting to buy marijuana,” according to the arrest affidavit. The victim opened the door to Rivera later that night, but Kent and Cortivo allegedly entered also.
The man told police that Cortivo pointed a handgun at him and hit him in the face with it.
“...While he struggled with Cortivo, Cortivo told Kent to shoot (the man), and that Kent pointed a shotgun (at him) and then struck (him) with the shotgun,” according to the affidavits.
The man told police that Rivera and Kent ran from the apartment while he hid behind a couch, but as Cortivo ran from the apartment he pointed a gun toward the man. The man said he fired a weapon at Cortivo, hitting him in the arm.
Police recovered messages between Cortivo and Kent in which they discussed going to the man’s apartment to rob him, and Rivera told police she knew they were planning the robbery, according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.