A not-guilty plea was filed Monday in the murder case of a 20-year-old woman who was shot in Killeen during a marijuana deal last year.
On Monday, the defense attorney for De’Jana Mont’e Williams, 20, who also is known as Dejuana Williams, filed a waiver of arraignment and a not-guilty plea was entered on her behalf, according to the court coordinator’s office for the 264th Judicial District Court.
A jury trial for her case is scheduled for May 31, 2022, according to Bell County court records.
Williams was indicted Sept. 1 on a first-degree felony charge of murder after police said she and co-defendant Cedric Vernon Henderson Jr. were trying to steal marijuana from victim Kaitlyn Silverio, shooting her during the alleged incident.
On Jan. 27, Henderson, 20, was indicted by a grand jury on a capital murder charge. Henderson is also facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. A pre-trial hearing has been set in his case for Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Both Williams and Henderson Jr. were being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds of $1 million each.
March 29, 2020
At around 10 p.m. on March 29, 2020, Killeen police responded to the 3300 block of Hereford Lane near Cantabrian Drive in reference to a shooting victim. Police said they found Silverio lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. She died almost two hours later at a Temple hospital.
Williams told police she knew Silverio as “Kate,” and had purchased marijuana, or “weed,” from her in the past, according to the arrest affidavit.
She and Henderson, who Williams knew as “KP,” “had agreed to ‘hit a lick’ and purchase weed from ‘Kate’ with counterfeit money,” police said.
Henderson admitted to robbing Silverio and said that he and Williams pulled their guns and pointed them at Silverio to take the “weed” without paying, police said.
According to Henderson, when Silverio flinched, he got scared and shot her, according to the affidavit. When they saw Silverio clutch for her chest, Henderson and Williams fled the scene and were arrested three days later.
Williams allegedly told police that it was not the first time she and Henderson had robbed people of marijuana.
