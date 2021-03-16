A Killeen woman was sentenced earlier this week after a drunken driving accident last year resulted in a woman being injured as well as property damage.
China Marie Prichett, 29, had pleaded guilty on Dec. 22, 2020, to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
During a remote hearing on Monday, Judge Paul LePak followed a plea agreement in the case and sentenced Prichett to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation.
She will have to participate in a violence intervention program every year.
“I’ve learned from my mistakes and I’m trying to become a better person,” Prichett said to the judge during the hearing.
Prichett was released from jail after posting a $3,000 bond, according to court records. She was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on July 1, 2020.
At around 3 a.m. on May 30, 2020, Killeen police responded to the 5900 block of Dan Drive in reference to a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.
“When officers arrived, they located multiple adults and observed debris in the driveway of the residence,” according to the arrest affidavit. Witnesses told police that they had been having a party when one of the guests, later identified as Prichett, “had started getting upset and became abusive to another member of the group,” police said.
She was asked to leave and walked home but then she returned to Dan Drive in her vehicle.
“Upon returning, Prichett drove her vehicle into the driveway of the residence and pinned (a woman) between Prichett’s vehicle and another vehicle in the driveway,” according to the affidavit. The woman and another person started hitting Prichett and her vehicle in an attempt to get the vehicle off the woman.
Prichett allegedly drove through a fence and through the backyard when she left the scene. Officers located her in her wrecked vehicle after she had driven onto a curb and into another fence. She later told police that she was intoxicated and did not remember much of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.