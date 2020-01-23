A Killeen woman was sentenced in a Bell County courtroom this week after police said a child was injured by window glass that she broke.
Kacey Aneal Cobb, 44, “received a 15-month sentence in the state jail facility,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Wednesday.
The case was set to be heard in the 27th Judicial District Court.
She was listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday with no bond. She also was sentenced to 140 days in jail on a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, jail records showed.
Killeen police responded on May 31, 2017, to a domestic disturbance call on Willow Springs Road.
Cobb was outside of the apartment banging on the living room window and loudly yelling, according to the arrest affidavit. Cobb later broke the glass, which hit a 4-year-old’s foot and cut it.
She was arrested on June 2, 2017, and charged with injury to a child with reckless bodily injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.