A Killeen woman was sentenced by a Bell County judge this week to time in state jail after police found her three children unsupervised and narcotics in the home last year.
Delayjiau Delanisha Drawsand, 28, was sentenced during a remote hearing Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court to 22 months in state jail after she pleaded guilty to abandoning a child with intent to return.
She will serve a concurrent sentence on an unrelated charge of debit card abuse.
Drawsand pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of abandoning a child with intent to return, a state jail felony. She was indicted in November last year on a third-degree felony charge of abandoning a child without intent to return.
Drawsand was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with no bond. She was booked into jail on Aug. 22, 2019.
Killeen police on Aug. 6, 2019, responded to an apartment in the 4300 block of Jeff Scott Drive regarding children under the age of 10 without supervision. Police found three children alone, the youngest being 2 years old.
The oldest child told police that the mother, Drawsand, had been gone “for a while,” police said.
The apartment had no running water and police said there was “a foul odor throughout the apartment…”
Police also located cocaine and a razor blade on a nightstand in the bedroom.
The children were removed from the house.
