A former teacher’s aide at Killeen Independent School District was sentenced to probation last week for injuring an autistic student at a local school.
Sarvella Jackson, 65, was sentenced on Thursday to 18 months of deferred adjudication probation for injuring an autistic teenager under her care while she was a teacher’s aide at Killeen ISD in 2018.
Jackson was indicted on Dec. 12, 2018, on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a disabled person with intentional bodily injury. As part of a plea agreement, Jackson on Nov. 22, 2021, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of injury to a disabled person with reckless bodily injury.
On Thursday, 264th Judicial District Court Judge Paul LePak sentenced Jackson to the term of probation and also ruled that she will have to pay $1,425, in restitution to reimburse the student’s family for medical bills, according to discussions on Thursday during the remote hearing.
A Killeen Police Department detective reviewed video from Feb. 21, 2018, in a special education classroom that showed Jackson grabbing the 14-year-old autistic student and injuring his face and neck, according to the arrest affidavit.
Jackson told police that she grabbed the student “to keep him from getting gratification of food he had taken from another student,” according to the affidavit.
During the hearing on Thursday, Jackson’s defense attorney said that Jackson had been told by a KISD employee not to allow the student to take other children’s food.
“She did what she was told, which is why we agreed to plead to the lesser, included offense,” said Stephen DeBye. “It doesn’t justify assaulting the child but it wasn’t intentional, it was reckless.”
