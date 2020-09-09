A Bell County judge this week sentenced a Killeen woman to a decade of deferred adjudication probation for setting fire to her boyfriend’s apartment last year and later beating a jailer.
During a remote hearing Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court, Shardai Chantel Cage, 25, pleaded guilty to arson, a first-degree felony, and assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony.
Judge Steve Duskie then moved to sentencing in both cases.
After hearing testimony and brief arguments, he sentenced Cage to 7 years of deferred adjudication probation in the arson case, along with a “large restitution,” and 10 years of deferred probation on the assault case.
Cage was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
The state’s prosecutor offered a victim impact statement on the assault charge, which included a list of symptoms the victim suffered after the beating, some of which have continued.
“The victim has difficulty trusting others and caused stress,” said Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple. The victim experienced a concussion, swelling and bruising of the head, temporary loss of vision and headaches.
“The victim is opposed to probation in this case,” Strimple said.
Defense attorney Michael White said during the hearing that a plea bargain had been reached in the arson case when the assault occurred.
Cage beat the Bell County corrections officer on Jan. 30, allegedly hitting the officer 10 to 12 times in the face with a closed fist.
During her testimony on Tuesday, Cage said that she regrets jumping the officer.
“I don’t feel good about it; I didn’t mean to hurt her,” Cage said. “My mom had just died and I wanted to go to the multipurpose room to have some time. I feel like she didn’t sympathize with me and had an attitude. I blacked out but that doesn’t justify me putting my hands on her.”
Cage said she has completed anger management class.
Bacon Ranch Road fire
On the night of Oct. 19, 2019, a fire marshal from the Killeen Fire Department was dispatched to a building in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road in reference to a structure fire.
“There, I found a three-story, residential, multi-family structure,” according to the arrest affidavit. In one of the apartments, fire officials found the glass to the back door was broken and the door was open, which happened prior to the fire department’s arrival.
Smoke damage was located throughout the house and in the stove area.
“There was a pan on the ground near the stove that contained burned items of clothing,” according to the affidavit.
A man told police that Cage started the fire because she was mad at him for wanting to break up with her. The victim showed police messages from Cage in which she stated, “the apt. is on fire” and “you thought I was playing!?”
Cage later admitted to police that she had set fire to the man’s clothes and then left the apartment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.