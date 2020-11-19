A Killeen woman was sentenced this week to probation for a robbery earlier this year after the incident was caught on cellphone video.
Rebecca Marie Whitely, 22, was sentenced Wednesday to eight years of deferred adjudication on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony. Whitely also was ordered to pay restitution.
She previously had pleaded guilty in the same court.
The case was decided during a remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court. She had been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $100,000 since her arrest on June 5.
Killeen police went to a local department store on June 3 for a robbery call, according to the arrest affidavit, which did not specify the name of the store.
An employee told police that she watched a woman putting items in her purse after removing the tags.
The woman denied putting any items in her purse after the employee confronted the woman, police said. As the woman tried to leave, the employee reached into the woman’s purse and pulled out store items.
While the employee was taking items out of the woman’s purse, a physical confrontation ensued, according to the affidavit.
Officers observed visible injuries to the employee’s face.
A customer used her cellphone to take a video of the confrontation.
Police said the video showed the woman taking items from the store, striking the employee and saying she had a U-Haul truck in the parking lot.
Officers saw the truck in the parking lot and identified the driver as Whitely, who also matched the description of the woman in the video.
Whitely denied taking any items, but police found items that matched those taken from the store, according to the affidavit.
