A Killeen woman was sentenced in a Bell County courtroom to 6 months in jail for spitting on a police officer last year.
Brey’on Simone Strickland, 25, already had pleaded guilty in the 264th Judicial District Court to the third-degree felony charge of harassment of a public servant. On Friday she was sentenced to 5 years of deferred adjudication probation and 180 days in jail on that charge. In county court, Strickland already had been sentenced to 120 days each on two Class B misdemeanor charges of theft and possession of marijuana, jail records showed.
On Sept. 15, 2019, a Killeen Police Department officer arrested Strickland on a theft charge, according to an arrest affidavit.
While in the back of the officer’s car, police said that Strickland attempted to put something in her mouth and eat it.
The officer stopped the vehicle and tried to get the object out of Strickland’s mouth. The officer said Strickland spit in his face and spit got on his mouth and glasses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.