A 53-year-old Killeen woman was sentenced on Friday to probation after police said she stabbed a man after an argument over a cigarette earlier this year.
As part of a plea agreement, Tracie Cecil Wells was sentenced to five years of deferred adjudication probation on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The case was heard remotely in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Wells was indicted on May 27 and she pleaded guilty on Sept. 4, 2019.
“The victim in this case is homeless man, and we have been unable to get in contact with him; that’s the reason this offer is in place,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns.
Judge Paul LePak reminded Wells that she is facing two to 20 years in prison if she violates the terms of her probation, which include psychological screening, counseling, and 200 hours of community service.
“The most important thing is to get the counseling and medications you need,” LePak said.
Killeen police on Feb. 9 responded to a location in reference to an assault.
A witness told police that Wells first attempted to choke the man until other people at the scene told her to stop, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man told police that he thought Wells was attempting to hug him but instead she stabbed him in the back before pulling the knife out, dropping it and leaving.
When officers arrived, they found the man holding a blood-soaked rag to his back. The knife was in his shirt pocket.
