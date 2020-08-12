A Killeen woman was sentenced earlier this week to deferred adjudication probation for two felony charges after police said she stole a firearm from a pickup truck and then a vehicle from the parking lot of a Killeen hospital last year.
During a remote court hearing on Monday, Margaret Latrice Aydlett, 34, was sentenced to five years of deferred probation on charges of theft of a firearm and unauthorized use of a vehicle, both of which are state jail felonies.
She pleaded guilty on June 29.
Judge Paul LePak followed a plea agreement in the case.
Aydlett testified briefly during the sentencing hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court.
She said that she will be moving out of state to be closer to family.
“I’m focused on not getting back into trouble but I need the support system to better myself,” she said.
It was the first time she had ever been in trouble with the law, she said.
“I didn’t like disappointing myself and my family,” Aydlett said.
Killeen police on Dec. 20, 2019, responded to Advent Health Hospital on Clear Creek Road after a woman reported their vehicle had been stolen, according to the arrest affidavit.
“The victim reported that she arrived at the hospital and just needed to run in for a short visit and kept her vehicle running outside in the parking lot,” police said. “When she came back outside, her vehicle was gone.”
The woman’s iPhone was on and inside the vehicle, so police used the “Find my Phone” app to track the phone to a location in Killeen. There, an officer observed Aydlett walking away from the area where the vehicle was recovered. When confronted by police, she admitted to taking the car from the parking lot.
During a search, police “located a firearm in the waistband of the suspect’s pants,” according to the affidavit. Aydlett told police that she took the firearm from a black truck. The gun was returned to the confirmed owner.
