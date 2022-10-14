BELTON — Genesis Jenkins Dole would be turning 4 years old in December this year and likely preparing to enter kindergarten next year, but neither milestone will ever happen. Her parents were indicted in 2019 on felony charges after Killeen police said the baby died at their hands when she was 2 months old.
During a sentencing hearing on Thursday in the 264th Judicial District Court, the infant’s mother, Sherrylynn Shannon Cristy Dole, 23, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in the incident.
She pleaded guilty on July 29, to a second-degree felony charge of injury to a child with reckless bodily injury. Dole was facing up to 20 years in prison.
Judge Paul LePak heard testimony from a detective with the Killeen Police Department’s Special Victims Unit and arguments from attorneys before pronouncing his sentence.
Genesis Dole’s father, Richard Howard Jenkins, 35, was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury. A trial date is set in his case for Feb. 6, 2023, court records show.
Sherrylynn Dole has been held in the Bell County Jail since Aug. 1, 2019. Jenkins, the father, was booked into jail on June 12, 2019. He was being held on Friday in lieu of a bond of $500,000.
On Feb. 27, 2019, Killeen police responded to the 400 block of South 40th Street for a welfare concern, according to the arrest affidavit. Paramedics took the infant to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
According to police, Jenkins admitted to punching the infant in the head during an argument with Dole on Feb. 25, 2019 — two days prior to arrival of first responders — but neither Dole nor Jenkins took the child for medical care.
The blow to the child’s head caused a fractured skull and fatal brain bleed.
TESTIMONY
Detective Amanda Holtzclaw testified on Thursday that Dole gave varying versions of the Feb. 25, 2019, incident, before the truth finally emerged months after the baby died.
“Her initial explanation on the day of the incident was that Genesis was ill and she didn’t know what caused her death,” Holtzclaw said.
In a subsequent interview with Dole after the autopsy revealed a skull fracture, her story changed.
“The next explanation she gave is that they were arguing while she was holding Genesis and he opened a door that caused the child to be hit in the head with a doorknob,” Holtzclaw said.
Police did not get a full picture of the incident until more than three months later when police arrived at the home to arrest Jenkins.
“She sat down with me when I went to arrest (Jenkins). She admitted that she had lied throughout the entire investigation,” Holtzclaw said. “She said that she and Richard Jenkins were fighting and he struck the baby on the head with his fist.”
Holtzclaw said that Jenkins took responsibility for the act that led to the child’s death but that Dole failed to act to save her child.
“She told (detectives) that she didn’t take the child to the ER because she didn’t want herself or him to get in trouble,” she said. “She knew that Genesis needed medical treatment.”
Dole’s defense attorney, Zach Boyd, emphasized that his client, who was 19 years old at the time of the incident, had no prior criminal history and was working on earning her high school diploma.
Boyd said that the person who should be punished for the death was Jenkins.
“Richard Jenkins admitted to striking the baby,” Boyd said. “Head injuries don’t always present clearly and we don’t know how the baby was behaving during those two days, so the state is Monday morning quarterbacking. This is a ‘reckless’ charge and not an ‘intentional’ charge (like Jenkins’s). She didn’t cause the injury.”
However, Holtzclaw pointed out that it was neighbors who called 911 after hearing the child’s screams and that it was paramedics — not the parents — who took the baby to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.