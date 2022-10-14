Killeen couple

In this composite photo, Killeen residents Richard Howard Jenkins and Sherrylynn Shannon Cristy Dole are shown in Bell County Jail. They were arrested in 2019 in the death case of their infant daughter.

BELTON — Genesis Jenkins Dole would be turning 4 years old in December this year and likely preparing to enter kindergarten next year, but neither milestone will ever happen. Her parents were indicted in 2019 on felony charges after Killeen police said the baby died at their hands when she was 2 months old.

During a sentencing hearing on Thursday in the 264th Judicial District Court, the infant’s mother, Sherrylynn Shannon Cristy Dole, 23, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in the incident.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.