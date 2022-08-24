Lakeshia Statania Wells

Lakeshia Statania Wells

A Killeen woman was sentenced this week to a term of deferred probation for shooting a man in the thigh almost two years ago.

Lakeshia Statania Wells, 35, was sentenced Monday by 264th Judicial District Court Judge Paul LePak to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault. LePak also ordered that Wells serve 20 days in jail as part of the county’s work release program, write a letter of apology to the victim and to have no other contact with him, according to Bell County court records.

Comeaux

Emerald Serenity Comeaux
