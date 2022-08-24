A Killeen woman was sentenced this week to a term of deferred probation for shooting a man in the thigh almost two years ago.
Lakeshia Statania Wells, 35, was sentenced Monday by 264th Judicial District Court Judge Paul LePak to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault. LePak also ordered that Wells serve 20 days in jail as part of the county’s work release program, write a letter of apology to the victim and to have no other contact with him, according to Bell County court records.
Wells pleaded guilty to the charge on June 23, court records show.
On Sept. 15, 2020, Killeen police went to a residence where paramedics were treating a man with an obvious gunshot wound to the thigh. He was treated and taken to a hospital.
At the residence, police spoke to Wells, who told them the man accidentally shot himself while putting the gun in his pocket following an argument, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers obtained the pants the man was wearing, which did not have any signs of damage or indication that a firearm had been shot in or through them, police said.
“Wells reluctantly provided her hands for a gunshot residue swab after indicating that she did not want to go to jail and informing officers that she had shot her firearm two days earlier,” according to the affidavit.
The Texas Department of Public Safety’s forensics laboratory analyzed the swab taken from Wells’s hands and determined it to be “consistent with someone who had recently fired a weapon, been in immediate proximity of a weapon as it is being fired, or come into contact with a surface containing gunshot primer residue particles,” police said.
A child in the home heard the gunshot and went to the room where it happened.
“The child witness stated that Wells wanted to take the victim to the hospital, but the victim insisted that the police be called, and Wells instructed the child witness to tell officers that the male victim had shot himself,” police said.
PROBATION, WORK RELEASE FOR WOMAN WHO ASSAULTED KPD OFFICER
Also on Monday, in the same court, a Killeen woman who assaulted a police officer in 2018 had a term of deferred probation extended by four years for violating the terms by being arrested again.
On Oct. 1, 2019, Emerald Serenity Comeaux, 21, had been sentenced to a term of three years of probation on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant. On April 14, 2021 — just over a year and a half after being sentenced — Comeaux was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Bell County court records show that Comeaux was sentenced to 50 days in jail and a fine after being convicted of that charge on May 20, 2021.
That arrest also prompted the Bell County District Attorney’s Office to file a motion on June 2, 2021, to adjudicate the term of deferred probation, according to court records.
On July 5, Comeaux pleaded guilty to the allegations in the state’s motion to adjudicate.
Judge Steve Duskie on Monday ruled that Comeaux’s probation be extended by four years and that she serve 15 days in jail as part of Bell County’s work release program.
The case dates back to Dec. 20, 2018, when a Killeen police officer inside the Walmart in the 3400 block of Stan Schlueter Loop was approached by a manager who said two women took “a bunch” of merchandise and left the store without paying for the items.
The two women, one of whom was later identified as then-17-year-old Comeaux, were speaking with two Walmart employees when the officer approached them. The women attempted to walk off upon seeing police and dropped items in the process, police said.
The officer attempted to detain Comeaux, but she pulled away and refused to stop.
Comeaux was taken to the ground to gain compliance, but she then used her hands and feet to punch and kick the officer. A kick to the officer’s jaw caused a mouth laceration, according to the affidavit.
Comeaux also scratched and clawed the officer, followed with a bite to the officer’s upper right forearm near his elbow.
Other officers arrived and assisted in detaining the her. Police said they found numerous items of stolen merchandise on Comeaux and the other woman.
