BELTON — After hearing testimony from six people — including the mothers of the victim and the defendant — a district court judge sentenced a Killeen woman for her role in the 2020 murder of an Army veteran.

Jessica Helen Hampton, 20, pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of murder on Oct. 3, in the 426th Judicial District Court. After a three-hour sentencing hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced Hampton to 36 years in prison, with credit for time served. She was booked into jail on June 21, 2020.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.