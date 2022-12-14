BELTON — After hearing testimony from six people — including the mothers of the victim and the defendant — a district court judge sentenced a Killeen woman for her role in the 2020 murder of an Army veteran.
Jessica Helen Hampton, 20, pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of murder on Oct. 3, in the 426th Judicial District Court. After a three-hour sentencing hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced Hampton to 36 years in prison, with credit for time served. She was booked into jail on June 21, 2020.
Killeen police said that on June 14, 2020, Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett, 24, was shot and killed during an armed robbery.
Two other co-defendants have been charged with Ali-Barnett’s murder.
Jessica Hampton’s brother, 17-year-old Jordan Hampton, pleaded guilty on Sept. 2 to a lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. He was 15 years old when he killed Ali-Barnett.
A third co-defendant, 27-year-old Breez Breann Collier, has a trial date set for Feb. 6, 2023, also in Duskie’s court, on a first-degree felony charge of murder. Collier also is facing a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child after she admitted to having sex with Jordan Hampton, who was 15 years old at the time, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said Jessica Hampton, Jordan Hampton and Collier conspired to rob Ali-Barnett, whose phone records indicated he thought he was about to meet a prostitute named “Tiny” and trade cocaine for sex, according to testimony during Jordan Hampton’s trial in April.
Collier, whose street name is “Tiny,” testified during Hampton’s trial that she was feet away from the shooting but that it was too dark to see who was behind the muzzle flash.
The case dates back to the early morning hours of June 14, 2020, when Killeen police responded to a shots-fired call in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. There, they located Ali-Barnett suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The victim’s pockets had been turned inside out when Killeen police arrived,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Jessica Hampton’s defense attorney argued she did not pull the trigger and should therefore be sentenced to between 15-20 years behind bars. Her attorney also argued that she was not a typical 18-year-old woman because of her history of being sexually molested by a family member when she was eight years old and then sex-trafficked between the ages of 14 and 15.
“There’s at least diminished capacity in her decision-making,” Mike White, Hampton’s defense attorney said during his closing arguments on Tuesday. “This is a tragedy for Shareef because he did not deserve what happened to him. But he bears some responsibility and he paid the ultimate price.”
However, Duskie doubled her sentence, indicating the judge agreed with the state’s prosecutor who argued that Jessica Hampton was more culpable than her brother because of her role in planning the robbery.
“She’s here because of her choices; she chose this path,” Shelly Strimple, assistant district attorney said in her closing arguments. “She destroyed Shareef’s life, her own life and her brother’s life by pulling him into her street life of drugs and guns and prostitution. She gave direction as the leader and organizer of this crime. She’s not the shooter, but Jordan Hampton would not have been there if not for her.”
Before making his ruling, Duskie heard from Ali-Shareef’s mother, Nneka Barnett, and the Hamptons’ mother, Amy Cage.
Barnett said her first-born son had just gotten out of the Army, where he was a surgical technician, and was about to go to school to be a nurse.
“He enjoyed helping people and seeing lives saved,” Barnett said. “He hated when he had to see people suffer, like he did when he was serving in Iraq.”
Ali-Barnett was an inspiration to her and his five siblings, she said.
“He kept us all together,” Barnett said. “My daughter says she lost her best friend, they were so close they were like twins. My ten-year-old asks to go to the cemetery all the time because he doesn’t want Shareef to think we forgot about him.”
Barnett, of Maryland, recalled the last time she saw her son was on Dec. 26, 2019, when she took him to the airport so he could fly back to Texas.
“He always came home for Christmas,” she said. “I told him to be safe and gave him a hug and a kiss. Now Christmas will never be the same again. I try to get in the spirit for my other children but it’s just so sad for me.”
Hampton’s mother testified that she did not think her daughter was to blame for the murder; rather, she felt that the family member who abused Hampton was responsible.
“She never had any issues until that took place,” Cage said. “I’m asking the court to show her mercy and leniency.”
