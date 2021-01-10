Killeen woman sentenced to prison time after drunken accident

A Killeen woman was sentenced on Thursday to prison time after police said she was driving drunk, at more than twice the speed limit and on the wrong side of the road, when she crashed into another car in 2019 and injured its driver and a child passenger.
After hearing witnesses and attorneys’ arguments, Judge Paul LePak sentenced Whitney Denise Glover, 34, to 7 years in prison on a count of injury to a child, a third-degree felony, and 4 years in prison on a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. The sentences will run concurrently and she will get credit for time served.
On Nov. 12, 2020, Glover pleaded guilty to both counts of the indictment.
Because there was no plea bargain in the case, she was facing 2-20 years in prison for aggravated assault and 2-10 years in prison for injury to a child. A passenger in the vehicle that Glover hit was under 12 years old and injured in the accident, according to court discussions on Thursday.
Glover and her defense attorney asked the judge to consider a term of deferred adjudication probation with alcohol treatment.
“It’s painful for me to not get you the help you wanted today, but it’s not because I don’t want you to get it,” LePak said after pronouncing his sentence. “I hope your future is not clouded by alcohol.”
The state’s prosecutor said that a computer in Glover’s car showed that, four seconds before impact, she was traveling at 72 mph that had reduced to 63 mph a second before the head-on impact. The speed limit on the road was 30 mph.
Her blood alcohol concentration was .16 percent.
Glover was being held without bond in the Bell County Jail on Friday.
Testimony and arguments
LePak heard testimony from the victim, Glover and three other defense witnesses during the hour-long remote hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court.
The driver of the car that was struck is a local Realtor.
The woman described the evening of June 11, 2019, when she was driving on Roy Reynolds Road as she does on a daily basis, when she saw an out-of-control car veering into her lane.
“It happened very fast,” the victim said. “All I thought about was my daughter in the backseat. There wasn’t much time to think about anything else.”
The woman said that she and her daughter both were injured physically and have been traumatized.
Glover appeared emotional, wiping away tears, during the victim’s testimony.
The defendant testified next, pleading with the judge for a chance at probation.
“I am a hard-working person,” she said, in tears. “I made a mistake that day. I was going through something…”
Glover’s mother was among the three people who testified for the defense.
“Whitney is not a violent or vindictive person,” said Loretta Glover. “She would never deliberately try to hurt anyone. She can get on track and be a productive citizen. I don’t think jail time will help her do that.”
In his closing argument, Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns disagreed with the prospect of deferred adjudication probation.
“The court is aware of how incredibly dangerous this offense was,” he said. “It could have been anyone who gets struck by a drunk driver.”
Also sentenced on Thursday, in an unrelated case, was:
Tatyana Michelle Thompson, 20, on a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention and a state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Her case grabbed the Herald’s headlines in 2017, when Thompson, then 17 years old, fled from Killeen police while driving a stolen vehicle with two blown tires.
She was sentenced on Dec. 1, 2017, to five years of deferred adjudication probation, but then logged numerous violations that prompted the state to file a motion to revoke her probation.
After hearing brief arguments during a remote hearing on Thursday, LePak ruled that she had violated her probation and extended her deferred adjudication for an additional 3 years.
“You would be getting off (probation) in a year but now it will be four years from now,” LePak said. He also added completion of substance abuse treatment as a condition of her probation.
It was July 6, 2017, when police pulled up behind a car going “well under the speed limit,” and noticed that the driver’s side tires were blown, and metal from the tires were making contact with the road, according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer activated his lights and tried to pull over the car that police later determined was being driven by Thompson. However, police said that Thompson accelerated and changed lanes, ran through a red light and lost control of the vehicle.
She crashed through a chain link fence and landed in the front yard of a home in the 2000 block of Coach Drive and hit another vehicle.
The officer chased Thompson as she ran away and tried to climb a fence. When she could not climb the fence, she got on the ground at the request of the officer and was handcuffed.
Thompson told police she knew the car was stolen but drove it anyway.
