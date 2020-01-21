A Killeen woman who pleaded guilty last month to a third-degree felony intoxication assault charge was sentenced on Tuesday in a Bell County courtroom.
Shalla Lashae Love, 28, “was sentenced to 5 years in prison for the charge of intoxication assault,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday.
The case was set to be heard in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Love was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday.
Killeen police responded on Jan. 13, 2019, to an accident scene. The accident, captured on a surveillance camera, showed a Honda exit a restaurant driveway and fail to yield to another motorist, according to the arrest affidavit.
The driver of the Honda was identified as Love, who admitted to police that “she had consumed alcohol and was ‘buzzing,’” police said. Her blood alcohol level later was determined to be more than .11%
Police said a person in the vehicle that was hit by Love “went into shock due to excessive internal bleeding and required emergency surgery.”
Love has a handful of criminal convictions in Texas, including a previous alcohol-related conviction, according to a search of Texas Department of Public Safety records.
In 2015, she was arrested by Waco police and later convicted of driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, and sentenced to 180 days in jail.
In Dallas the next year she was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and sentenced to 2 years in prison for the felony charge and 6 months of deferred adjudication probation for the misdemeanor charge, according to DPS records.
Love also has two prostitution convictions, in Waco and Woodway in 2017. In 2011 in Killeen she was sentenced to 30 days in jail after being convicted on a misdemeanor family assault charge.
