A Bell County district court judge sentenced a Killeen woman this week to years in prison for using a box cutter to slice a man’s arm to the bone during an incident in February.
Jasmine Nicole Ecford, 32, was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Bell County court records.
Ecford pleaded guilty on Oct. 26 in Judge Steve Duskie’s court to the second-degree felony charge.
She was being held in the Bell County Jail this week with no bond listed. Ecford was booked into jail on Feb. 9.
On Feb. 7, at a local hospital, a Killeen police officer met with a man who said that Ecford had assaulted him with a box cutter earlier that day. The officer noted a cut three inches long to the victim’s cheek and a spiral laceration 10 inches long that began from near the victim’s shoulder and ended close to his elbow, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said the 10-inch laceration was deep enough to see the bone.
The man told the officer that he went to Ecford’s apartment along with two other people so that he could pick up his belongings.
The two witnesses told police that they heard screaming coming from Ecford’s apartment and then the man — who was bleeding profusely from his face and neck — came running back to the vehicle.
The man told police that he and Ecford began arguing when she accused him of knocking on the door too loudly. Ecford then hit the victim with what he thought was her fist.
The man pushed Ecford back and the argument continued until he began to feel a burning sensation in his arm and face, according to the affidavit.
Realizing he had been stabbed, he ran back to the vehicle.
When officers went to Ecford’s apartment, she gave them a fake name; but once her true name was discovered, officers realized she had an active arrest warrant.
Ecford allowed officers to search the apartment, where they found a white plastic bag and a camouflage shirt that both contained blood on them.
MAN SENTENCED TO PROBATION FOR CAUSING CHILD’S HEAD INJURY
In an unrelated case that was decided in the same courtroom on Monday, a man was sentenced to a term of probation for unintentionally causing a head injury to a child more than five years ago.
Jesse Rodriguez-Vicens, 45, pleaded guilty on Oct. 17, to a state jail felony charge of injury to a child with reckless bodily injury. On Monday, Duskie sentenced Rodriguez-Vicens to three years of deferred adjudication probation, according to court records.
Rodrigues-Vicens admitted to throwing a child — who was 2 years old on the day of the incident on May 12, 2017 — into the air with the intention of catching him. However, the child struck a ceiling fan and potentially a bed frame.
Rodriguez-Vicens admitted that by the next morning, the child could not walk without falling down. Police obtained the child’s medical records that showed the child suffered two skull fractures and a brain bleed.
