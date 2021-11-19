A Killeen woman was sentenced by a Bell County district court judge earlier this week to prison time after the woman attacked a police officer, which violated the terms of her probation for stabbing a man with a glass shard in 2019.
On Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court, Ciero Briana Bajoie-Johnson, 32, pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to three years in prison on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the judge revoked her deferred adjudication probation. At the same hearing on Tuesday, she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a concurrent term of three years in prison for a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant.
On Feb. 8, Bajoie-Johnson was sentenced as part of a plea bargain to a term of six years of deferred adjudication probation and mental health treatment services. On March 26, less than two months after her sentencing, Bajoie-Johnson was arrested after fighting with a Killeen police officer.
The new offense prompted the state to file a motion to revoke her probation.
Bajoie-Johnson was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday.
2019 aggravated assault
On Sept. 30, 2019, at around 2:15 a.m., a Killeen police sergeant was flagged down by a person who said they saw “a naked and bloody female walking down the roadway near Eighth Street and Rancier Avenue,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer found the woman, later identified as Bajoie-Johnson, near the intersection of Eighth Street and East Green Avenue. Police said that she made “aggressive moves” toward the officer and was saying, “Kill me.” Officers were able to detain the woman, who had blood on her hand and an arm that was wrapped in a bandage.
Officers searched the area and found a bloody paper towel and a glass shard that was smeared with blood.
Another officer met with a victim who had a stab wound in his leg after he said Bajoie-Johnson “came out of nowhere” and stabbed him while he was sitting in a chair.
“The suspect was saying things like the devil told her to kill all of them,” according to the affidavit.
2021 assault of a public servant
A Killeen police officer on March 26 was called to the emergency room of a local hospital after a report of a disturbance.
There, the officer “was informed there was a disruptive female in the lobby who was yelling and screaming at random people,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer asked the woman, who later was identified as Bajoie-Johnson, to calm down or leave but she continued to be “disruptive,” police said. She then was told by the officer to leave, which she did briefly before returning to continue to yell and curse.
The officer told Bajoie-Johnson that she was under arrest but “as the officer attempted to arrest (her), she began fighting ... and scratched at (the officer’s) eyes, causing pain and bodily injury,” according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.