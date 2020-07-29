A Killeen woman was sentenced earlier this week to probation after she left her children alone all night last year.
Lydia Ivette Gonzalez, 25, who also is known as Lydia Ivette Padron, pleaded guilty on June 8 to the state jail felony charge.
On Monday, during a remote hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court, the judge followed a plea agreement and sentenced Gonzalez to five years of deferred adjudication probation along with outpatient alcohol abuse treatment.
Defense attorney Steve Lee said that Gonzalez has made extensive progress since being arrested.
“I think she will continue to make progress,” he said. “She’s been working with CPS and the fact that she got her children back full time shows the progress she’s made.”
Gonzalez’s testimony during the hearing raised some concerns for the court as she was questioned by the state’s prosecutor about one beer that she admitted to drinking after being released from jail on probation.
“You had alcohol in violation of this court’s order,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan.
“I had one beer when family came to visit,” Gonzalez said.
She said that she has learned to be responsible and has taken parenting classes, attended counseling and passed weekly drug and alcohol tests while on probation.
“Alcohol has not been an issue,” she said.
During her closing argument, Morgan asked that Gonzalez have to participate in the Bell County Jail’s work release program.
“I think she needs a wake-up call to make her realize how serious this is,” Morgan said.
The judge determined that Gonzalez should serve 10 days of work release with the jail.
Killeen police on Dec. 14, 2019, at around 5:15 a.m., responded to a residence in Killeen after receiving a call that a mother of two children had been gone all night.
Gonzalez left her home around 9 p.m. the night before and did not return back to the home until around 8:30 a.m. the next morning, according to the arrest affidavit.
She told police that she had been at friend’s house drinking and playing cards when she fell asleep. Gonzalez allegedly also told police this was not the first time she had left her children alone.
She was arrested on Dec. 17, 2019, and indicted by a grand jury in January.
