A Killeen woman was sentenced to a term of deferred adjudication probation earlier this week after spitting on police officers and jailers during an incident last year.
Megan Ferreyra, 29, pleaded guilty on June 4 to three counts of harassing a public servant, a third-degree felony charge. On Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court, she was sentenced to four years of deferred adjudication probation as part of a plea agreement.
Ferreyra also will have to pay more than $2,000 in restitution to the officer who had to receive medical treatment and testing after being spat upon; attend a victim impact panel; receive mental health and alcohol abuse treatment and counseling and write letters of apology to all three victims.
“No one should be defined by the worst moment of their lives, but let’s make sure this is your worst moment,” said Judge Paul LePak, after pronouncing the sentence.
The case dates back to Aug. 29, 2020, when Killen police officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a store in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop. There, employees told police that a woman, later identified as Ferreyra, “was assaulting employees because they were not checking her out fast enough,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Officers observed (Ferreyra) to have red glassy eyes and detected the smell of alcohol emitting from her breath. (She) was belligerent and verbally abusive and attempted to walk away as officers were performing their investigation.”
Police then arrested her for public intoxication, but she spit in the face of the officer who was trying to place the seat belt around her, according to the affidavit. At the jail, Ferreyra spit toward other officers who were attempting to remove her from the patrol car and later she spit on jailers.
Ferreyra was released from jail in September last year after posting a $50,000 bond, according to court records.
