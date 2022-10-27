A Killeen woman was sentenced to a term of probation after she pleaded guilty to entering a Harker Heights home, where she stole a computer and the keys to a pick-up truck.
On Tuesday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Maria Celeste Saenz, 25, was sentenced to a term of six years of deferred adjudication probation on a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation, according to Bell County court records.
She pleaded guilty to the charge on May 10.
Heights police on June 9, 2020, responded to the 2000 block of Shadow Ridge Road regarding a burglary in progress. There, a woman told police that she and the homeowner “were working in the yard of this address when a medical emergency occurred, so she and (the homeowner) left the residence (to go to) the hospital,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Because they were in a hurry, they failed to lock the residence.”
When they returned, they found a woman — who later was determined by police to be Saenz — inside the home. Saenz “had locked the doors and claimed that she was the wife of the resident of the house,” police said. “The woman (left) the residence with a backpack and the keys to (the man’s) black Ford truck parked on the property. When (the woman) tried to prevent (Saenz) from leaving in the truck...(Saenz) became aggressive.”
A short time later, police observed the truck on Pima Trail and conducted a traffic stop.
“Saenz stated that she was homeless then stated that someone left the keys in the truck in her mailbox,” according to the affidavit. “Saenz also stated that she did not force entry into the residence and that it was unlocked, and that she could not have stolen the truck because she had the keys. Officers also found a laptop from (the man’s) residence in the truck (that) had been in the residence when (the man and woman) left to the hospital.”
Neither the man nor woman knew Saenz and they told police they did not give her permission to enter the residence or to take the computer and the truck.
