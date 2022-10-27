Maria Celeste Saenz

 Maria Celeste Saenz

A Killeen woman was sentenced to a term of probation after she pleaded guilty to entering a Harker Heights home, where she stole a computer and the keys to a pick-up truck.

On Tuesday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Maria Celeste Saenz, 25, was sentenced to a term of six years of deferred adjudication probation on a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation, according to Bell County court records.

