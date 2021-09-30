A district court judge sentenced a Killeen woman to probation for her part in an armed robbery that occurred at a game room in the city last year.
On Monday, Courtney Michelle Maldonado, 32, was sentenced to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
She pleaded guilty on Aug. 13 to both felony charges. Her case was heard in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Maldonado was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $12,900, on 10 other remaining charges.
Killeen police said that Maldonado was the getaway driver for a co-defendant in the case, Franklin Derrick Camacho. Camacho, 41, was being held in jail on Wednesday in lieu of a bond of $200,000, on an aggravated robbery charge.
He has pleaded not-guilty and a pre-trial hearing is set in his case for Oct. 8.
On Nov. 17, 2020, KPD officers responded to the Lucky Treasures Game Room in the 4300 block of E. Rancier Ave., after a report of a robbery, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that a man entered the business, handed a clerk a note, ordered her to be quiet and to empty both registers while pointing a firearm at her and threatening to kill her and her family. The victim handed her his cellphone, which he demanded, plus $2,300. After the man left, the victim called 911, police said.
Officers searched the area but no one fitting the suspect’s description was found. After unsuccessfully trying to ping the location of the victim’s cellphone, the officers then reviewed surveillance footage that showed the robbery taking place.
Surveillance footage from a nearby convenience store showed a vehicle pull up and drop off a suspect matching Camacho’s description. The driver and owner of the vehicle, Maldonado, eventually admitted she had dropped Camacho off at the store, and officers were able to locate Camacho and take him into custody.
Killeen man sentenced for family violence
In an unrelated case that was decided on Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court, Jalcoby Javon Jimerson was sentenced to four years in prison on two family violence felonies. The two sentences will run concurrently, according to Bell County court records.
Jimerson, 25, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
He pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to third-degree felony charges of assault of a family member by choking and continuous violence against the family for an assault that occurred in 2019.
On June 13, 2019, Killeen police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Victoria Circle regarding a disturbance report. Police found a woman who had been assaulted by Jimerson, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Witnesses saw the victim after the assault with scratches to her left cheek and swelling with patches of hair missing from both sides of her head,” police said.
The woman told police that Jimerson blocked the door when she tried to leave…” and then pinned her to the bed, where he began choking her, punching her and pulling out her hair, according to the affidavit. Police said that the assault ended when a witness from outside the room asked what was happening, and Jimerson took his bag and left.
Records show that Jimerson has had five family violence charges in Bell County since 2016. In 2016, he was sentenced to 75 days in jail for an assault on Jan. 17, 2016, that caused bodily injury to a family member. He was sentenced in 2018 to 266 days in jail for another Class A misdemeanor charge of assault of a family member for an assault that occurred on March 7, 2017. Two misdemeanor family assault charges that stemmed from incidents that occurred on Jan. 10, 2019, and March 31, 2019, were enhanced to the felony charge of continuous violence against the family.
