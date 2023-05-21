Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic content.
BELTON — Dough-faced and bespectacled, a stay-at-home mother of five children, she might have seemed like the perfect candidate to babysit a neighborhood child for the afternoon. Now, that woman has been sentenced to 120 years in prison for sexually assaulting more than 20 children, many of whom she was babysitting, and recording the attacks.
“Sarah Almaguer was a willing participant in an evil that is unimaginable,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns, in his closing arguments during a sentencing hearing for Almaguer, who already had pleaded guilty to raping two infants in 2017. “All those children were given to Sarah Almaguer because the families trusted her. She was a mother and a woman and no one could ever contemplate a woman doing these things. But she did, over and over and over again.”
Burns asked the district court judge to impose a life sentence on top of the 60 years already doled out by a federal judge in 2019, on child pornography charges. However, Almaguer’s defense attorney argued that 20-25 years in prison would be appropriate because of her childhood trauma and because she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
“In her presentence investigation report, she reflects about the abuse by Christopher Almaguer (her husband and co-defendant),” said Michael Magana, during his closing arguments on Friday. “She also is the victim of sexual abuse from her father, brother and neighbors. She was born into this. If this unfortunate cycle isn’t broken, it continues.”
Ultimately, Judge Paul LePak sentenced 31-year-old Sarah Almaguer to 60 years in prison. She pleaded guilty on Feb. 24, to two first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Before making his decision, LePak heard testimony from a detective, arguments from attorneys, and he watched three short videos that depicted Sarah Almaguer sexually assaulting three children. The state entered a total of 32 videos and images of the Almaguer’s child pornography into evidence.
Although Sarah Almaguer told the probation department that she was forced to abuse the children, Burns established that she had never before told that story.
“When we were executing a search warrant at their home (on Feb. 26, 2018), they (the Almaguers) came walking right up to us,” said Sgt. Dara Bailes with the Texas Attorney General’s Office. (Bailes previously testified as Dara Bowlin during the sentencing hearing of Christopher Almaguer.) “She told me that she knew we were there about the videos she had uploaded to Facebook...She told me that she had been a victim as a child and didn’t want to continue the cycle but she did because she said she wanted ‘to see what the power felt like.’”
Burns asked Bailes if any digital evidence showed Sarah Almaguer to be coerced into committing the assaults.
“I see no indication that she was forced to produce or engage in any of these sexual assaults,” Bailes said.
STATE AND FEDERAL CONSEQUENCES
Co-defendants Christopher Almaguer, 31, and Paul Perez Jr., 29, also face state and federal charges.
The federal charges were resolved in 2019, when after pleading guilty the year before, Sarah and Christopher Almaguer each were sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography. Perez was sentenced to 20 years on two counts of receiving child pornography.
After the Almaguers and Perez were sentenced in federal court in April of 2019, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office began filing state-level charges in May of 2019.
Christopher Almaguer’s case was the first of the three to be resolved. Last year, LePak sentenced him to 75 years in prison.
Although two out of three co-defendants have been sentenced, one case remains unresolved in state court. Perez admitted to requesting and receiving images and videos from the Almaguers that depicted the sexual abuse of children, according to the federal criminal complaint, but he has pleaded not-guilty to the state-level charge.
A jury trial is set in his case on July 31, also in LePak’s court. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of a bond of $250,000, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The Child Exploitation Unit in the Texas Attorney General’s Office began investigating the Almaguers on Feb. 21, 2018, after Facebook made a report of child porn videos uploaded in 2017 by Sarah Almaguer.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children then forwarded the information to the Texas AG’s Office. Investigators were able to trace the videos to Sarah Almaguer based on the associated email accounts.
“(The detective) compared Sarah Almaguer’s identification card photo and the Facebook photo to the adult female seen in the video ... and noted that they appeared to be the same person,” police said.
Later that same month, a search warrant was being executed at the Almaguer’s Killeen home, where more evidence was seized.
Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
