Sarah Rashelle Almaguer

Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic content.

BELTON — Dough-faced and bespectacled, a stay-at-home mother of five children, she might have seemed like the perfect candidate to babysit a neighborhood child for the afternoon. Now, that woman has been sentenced to 120 years in prison for sexually assaulting more than 20 children, many of whom she was babysitting, and recording the attacks. 

