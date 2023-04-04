Alyiah marie Klenk

A road rage incident in Killeen last year led to a term of probation for a Killeen woman who fired a gun toward a vehicle with a man and two children inside.

Alyiah Marie Klenk, 22, pleaded guilty in February to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm toward individuals. Bell County court records show that a second deadly conduct charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

