A road rage incident in Killeen last year led to a term of probation for a Killeen woman who fired a gun toward a vehicle with a man and two children inside.
Alyiah Marie Klenk, 22, pleaded guilty in February to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm toward individuals. Bell County court records show that a second deadly conduct charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Last Thursday in the 27th Judicial District Court, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Klenk to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation, according to First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell.
The case dates back to June 7, 2022, when Killeen police were dispatched at around 7:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Chisholm Trail.
There, officers met with a driver of a damaged vehicle. The man told officers “...that he had just left his residence in Killeen with his children when he stopped briefly in front of his residence to speak to his mother who was driving in the opposite direction,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The man told police that a vehicle being driven by a woman he recognized as Klenk pulled up behind him.
“Klenk began honking,” according to the affidavit. “The victim’s mother drove off and Klenk pulled up next to the victim where they exchanged words. Both parties pulled away. As the victim turned a corner and began to drive away, Klenk pulled out a firearm and fired into his vehicle.”
Police said that children who were 3 and 5 years old were in the vehicle and that Klenk was aware that the victim had children.
“A bullet struck the passenger window, shattering it, and traveled into the rear passenger seat where both children were sitting,” according to the affidavit. “There was broken glass on the seats, children’s clothing and in one of the children’s hair.”
The victim told police that he and Klenk had been in a “dating relationship” previously.
Witnesses told police that after the incident, Klenk fled in an unknown direction.
She was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in September of 2022 after a warrant was issued on Aug. 30, 2022, for her arrest, according to Killeen police, previously.
