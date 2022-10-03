A 20-year-old Killeen woman will be sentenced in December for her role in planning the robbery and murder of an Army veteran more than two years ago.
Jessica Helen Hampton has been held in the Bell County Jail since her arrest on June 21, 2020.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A 20-year-old Killeen woman will be sentenced in December for her role in planning the robbery and murder of an Army veteran more than two years ago.
Jessica Helen Hampton has been held in the Bell County Jail since her arrest on June 21, 2020.
A trial was set in her case for Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court; instead, she pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of murder.
Killeen police said that on June 14, 2020, Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett, 24, was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery.
A sentencing hearing was set for Dec. 13, at which time Judge Steve Duskie will hear testimony and arguments from attorneys before pronouncing a punishment. A first-degree felony is punishable by five to 99 years, or life, in prison.
Two other co-defendants have been charged with Ali-Barnett’s murder.
Jessica Hampton’s brother, 17-year-old Jordan Hampton, pleaded guilty on Sept. 2 to a lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
A third co-defendant, 26-year-old Breez Breann Collier, has a trial date set for Oct. 24, also in Duskie’s court, on a first-degree felony charge of murder. Collier was indicted last week on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child after she admitted to having sex with Jordan Hampton, who was 15 years old at the time, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that Jessica Hampton, Jordan Hampton and Collier conspired to rob Ali-Barnett, whose phone records indicate that he thought he was about to meet a prostitute named “Tiny” and trade cocaine for sex, according to testimony during Jordan Hampton’s trial in April.
Collier, whose street name is “Tiny,” testified during Jordan Hampton’s trial that she was feet away from the shooting but that it was too dark to see who was behind the muzzle flash.
The case dates back to the early morning hours of June 14, 2020, when Killeen police officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive.
When officers arrived, they located Ali-Barnett suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The victim’s pockets had been turned inside out when Killeen police arrived on scene,” according to the arrest affidavit.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.