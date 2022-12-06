Two Killeen women were arraigned on a felony charge Tuesday after police say they forced their way into someone’s house and posted a video of the ensuing burglary to Facebook.
The arrest affidavits allege that Annecia Yvette Palmer-Harper, 25, and Brittany Chenee Jourdain, 31, knocked on the door of a residence in the 100 block of West Dunn and immediately attacked the resident when the door was opened. Palmer-Harper forced her way in and punched the resident hard enough to fracture her eye socket, then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and threatened the resident with it, according to the affidavit.
