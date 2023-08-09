A local activist known as “No Question Abaudit” on his YouTube channel is trying to raise money to pay for legal representation since the City of Killeen issued four warrants for his arrest on misdemeanor charges.
“I prefer not to do an interview but I will say that the Killeen Police Department, the prosecutor Martha Samuel and Killeen judges (Kris) Krishna, Mark Kimball and Bill Cooke are operating outside of the law,” said Kevin Butler in an email response on Aug. 2, to questions from the Herald about the warrants. Kimball is a former Killeen city judge who retired last year. Cooke, a former Bell County justice of the peace, retired at the end of last year.
According to the City of Killeen’s warrant list and probable cause affidavits obtained by the Herald, Butler is facing charges of attempted interference with public duties (March 7, 2022); walking on the wrong side of the roadway and failure to identify (March 28, 2022); and failure to appear (on Jan. 12).
“I was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road, arrested on a warrant for recording police from a sidewalk and arrested for trespassing after attempting to get a copy of the warrant for walking on the wrong side of the road,” Butler said. “My original arrest connected to the story KDH did was adjudicated. I represented myself and was found guilty. I was fined $1,200 dollars.”
About a week ago, Butler started an online GoFundme account to raise funds for his latest defense, but as of Tuesday morning, it had raised nothing.
On his GoFundMe page, Butler writes: “I’m an investigative journalist specializing in government accountability. I am raising funds to hire a team of lawyers to represent myself in defending the retaliatory unlawful charges against me for simply recording police and writing stories about what is happening in our communities. It is imperative that we hold our public officials to a higher standard and make them account for their actions.”
Legitimate journalists, when asked, will always identify themselves by name and organization, something Butler declined to do when he was interviewed by the Herald in late 2021, when his YouTube videos of Killeen police during traffic stops were beginning to get attention.
Butler did provide his full name in the GoFundMe.
The Herald reached out to KPD to see if officers are actively looking for Butler.
“Any individual on the City of Killeen Warrant List is subject to be arrested if encountered by an officer,” said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, in an email to the Herald on July 26. “The Killeen Police Department does not keep track of individuals (who) confront an employee of the department unless it needs further investigation.”
AUDITING OR INTERFERING?
Butler’s YouTube channel features his interactions with KPD officers, in which he often questions their knowledge of civil rights.
“Have you heard of the First Amendment?” begins one video that was posted nine months ago. Butler and other YouTubers like him are known in the online community as “auditors.” They record police officers and other public officials during their jobs.
No Question Abaudit became well-known after his video of his own Dec. 18, 2021, arrest by KPD went viral. Police said that Butler was interfering with their investigation when he voiced aloud that people in the passenger seat did not have to show identification. Butler claims that his arrest was a violation of his First Amendment rights but KPD claimed he distracted the officers and “created a safety hazard.”
That case ended when Butler paid a fine. However, he was arrested again on March 7, 2022, on another Class B misdemeanor charge of interference with the duties of a public servant.
“Officers were in the 1800 block of Stardust Street investigating an aggravated assault call when (Butler) took the officers’ attention away from the call,” according to the KPD narrative provided to the Herald after a Texas Public Information Act request.
The affidavit for Butler’s arrest continues: “As officers were calling from outside the front door (of the residence for a suspect) to come out, Butler arrived on scene and stood on the sidewalk directly in front of the house...(and) began yelling various things at the officers, to include their names and badge numbers and telling the victim and other female that officers could not enter the residence without a warrant.”
On March 28, 2022, Butler was arrested by a KPD officer for allegedly “failing to walk along and on the left side of the roadway (Branch Drive) or on the shoulder of the roadway facing oncoming traffic as required by law when a roadway does not have an adjacent sidewalk...” according to an affidavit. Butler incurred a second charge during the incident when he refused “to give his name, address or date of birth to a peace officer who has lawfully arrested the defendant and requested the information.”
(6) comments
Cops and municipal employees are generally corrupt scum and the best thing I can do for myself is to avoid them as much as possible. I have so much to lose and they know it. I give this guy credit for trying to do something about the problem. The only thing is, they will and do retaliate whether it's legal or not. You're dealing with literal organized crime, as he is finding out. Sorry dude. It all sucks.
In one regard I think the public checking in on local police is a great idea but you have to realize here most folks see you as a problem, as you can see by the comments. Just a word of advice is don't go around saying folks are operating outside the law regardless if they are. They are connected to the police and the only one that will lose is you. Maybe rally for a grocery store on the north side.
Just comply with the LEO, it's not that hard.
Its never wise to provoke, annoy, harass another human being.
...
Its just a no brainer to RESIST or fail to identify oneself when requested to do so by any law enforcement agent/officer.
...
One must learn when a battle is worth fighting.
...
Most ANNOYANCES are best Ignored by simply ISOLATING yourself from outsiders.
Oh sure let’s all bail this law breaking Moron out.
Smh
I have a great idea? Get Job dude.
What Moron would help this guy out.
