Kevin Butler

Killeen YouTuber Kevin Butler — who goes by the pseudonyms “No Question Abaudit” and “I’m the Public” — is interviewed at the Killeen Daily Herald office in December 2021.

 Herald | File

A local activist known as “No Question Abaudit” on his YouTube channel is trying to raise money to pay for legal representation since the City of Killeen issued four warrants for his arrest on misdemeanor charges.

“I prefer not to do an interview but I will say that the Killeen Police Department, the prosecutor Martha Samuel and Killeen judges (Kris) Krishna, Mark Kimball and Bill Cooke are operating outside of the law,” said Kevin Butler in an email response on Aug. 2, to questions from the Herald about the warrants. Kimball is a former Killeen city judge who retired last year. Cooke, a former Bell County justice of the peace, retired at the end of last year.

The Rocker

Cops and municipal employees are generally corrupt scum and the best thing I can do for myself is to avoid them as much as possible. I have so much to lose and they know it. I give this guy credit for trying to do something about the problem. The only thing is, they will and do retaliate whether it's legal or not. You're dealing with literal organized crime, as he is finding out. Sorry dude. It all sucks.

Justaguy

In one regard I think the public checking in on local police is a great idea but you have to realize here most folks see you as a problem, as you can see by the comments. Just a word of advice is don't go around saying folks are operating outside the law regardless if they are. They are connected to the police and the only one that will lose is you. Maybe rally for a grocery store on the north side.

G.Rob

Just comply with the LEO, it's not that hard.

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Its never wise to provoke, annoy, harass another human being.

...

Its just a no brainer to RESIST or fail to identify oneself when requested to do so by any law enforcement agent/officer.

...

One must learn when a battle is worth fighting.

...

Most ANNOYANCES are best Ignored by simply ISOLATING yourself from outsiders.

Truthprevails

Oh sure let’s all bail this law breaking Moron out.

Smh

Royntx

I have a great idea? Get Job dude.

What Moron would help this guy out.

