A video of an unidentified Shoemaker High School student with a visibly bloody arm circulated across social media platforms following what school officials called an “altercation” Wednesday afternoon.
A call about a student with a knife at Shoemaker High School was reported to the Killeen Police Department, according to police radio communications Wednesday afternoon.
“The altercation is under investigation by KISD police at this time,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said Wednesday evening. “Shoemaker parents have been notified of the altercation through our mass communication system.”
The principal of Shoemaker High School released a statement about the matter Wednesday evening.
“This is Latisha Williams, principal of Shoemaker High School, with an important message regarding school safety,” Williams said in a statement to parents Wednesday. “There was an altercation involving students that happened outside of our campus today after dismissal. This incident is currently under investigation by Killeen ISD Police and the entire campus administration. Students who are found to be involved in the fight or act of violence will be charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Williams said the district remains vigilant regarding the safety of students and staff.
“Our students must understand we are serious about safety and this kind of behavior is never tolerated at Shoemaker,” she said.
