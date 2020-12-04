The Killeen Independent School District Police Department is investigating a car that was found smashed up in the parking lot of Roy J. Smith Middle School on Friday morning.
The vehicle was seen in the school’s parking lot early Friday morning with a busted windshield and other damage.
The vehicle was a red Honda and both doors on the driver side were open in a photo posted to social media.
Taina Maya, spokeswoman for KISD, said the vehicle has been removed from the parking lot as police continue to investigate.
Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman with the Killeen Police Department, said that KPD is also investigating the incident and had the vehicle towed from the parking lot.
Smith Middle School is located at 6000 Bushy Creek Drive in Killeen.
Students are not going to school today as the district is having a virtual learning day to allow for teachers to plan for the upcoming week.
Social media users on the Killeen, Cove, Harker Heights Crime Watch Facebook page speculated a reason for the smashed car could be a disgruntled ex.
The story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
