Using unorthodox formats for an unusual time, Killeen ISD leaders recently celebrated a series of small ceremonies to celebrate large milestones.
At the school district’s four high school auditoriums about 80 seniors walked across a stage on Thursday to receive their diploma during mid-year graduation ceremonies.
Normally, KISD hosts one mid-year graduation ceremony that mixes graduating seniors from all the high schools. Efforts to mitigate spread of COVID-19 led to the separate commencement ceremonies.
At Killeen High School, Principal Kara Trevino’s opening remarks summed up much of the tone.
“It’s good to be here in this setting again,” she said from the auditorium stage. “It’s good to see you in your caps and gowns and your masks to stay safe.”
The new Class of 2021 graduates received their traditional caps and gowns in one of the school’s newly rebuilt art rooms and they walked to the auditorium through the freshly renovated lobby.
The ceremonies, held concurrently at Killeen, Ellison, Shoemaker and Harker Heights high schools and including students from Early College High School, Pathways Academic Campus and the Career Center, contained the traditional elements of graduation.
Members of the KISD Board of Trustees and district leaders spread out across the four sites.
A pair of assistant principals provided motivational charge to the new KHS graduates.
“You did it,” said KHS Assistant Principal Sharina Hubbard, “through all the tribulation that 2020 threw at you.
“You have what it takes to persevere,” she added. “Making it to high school graduation requires getting up after falling down and doing it again and again.”
She compared the process to riding a roller coaster - from waiting in line, the growing excitement, the mixed feelings of getting strapped into a car, edging upward, plunging downward and slowing to a thrilling, relieving stop and bragging about it later.
Pathways Assistant Principal Pedro Morales also praised the new graduates for putting in the effort to meet the challenge of four years of high school, culminating with a diploma.
He challenged the graduates to make good choices, to continue to be determined and honest and diligent “to make every day great.”
Students expressed appreciation for reaching the milestone moment and looked expectantly ahead.
“It feels good,” said Alanis Almodovar, who posed for photos with family members in the new KHS auditorium lobby with her fresh diploma.
“It’s very exciting,” she said, adding that she plans to enter the cyber defense industry. “I’ll always remember my friends here.”
“I pushed through,” said Phoenix Buckner, also taking time to record the moment with loved ones. “At times, I just kept going because I knew I had to do this.”
Buckner said she chose to graduate a semester early to get a head start on her future. She plans to study game design and animation.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “No more waking up early.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.