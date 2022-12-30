A Killeen woman who attempted to stab a man earlier this year was sentenced on Friday to years of probation on a felony charge.
Alyssa Carly Lay, 26, pleaded guilty on Nov. 2, to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Friday in the 478th Judicial District Court, Judge Wade Faulkner followed a plea agreement and sentenced Lay to a term of six years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Bell County court records.
Lay was not being held in the Bell County Jail as of Friday.
On March 29, Lay got into an argument with a man — with whom she was in a relationship — and began destroying things and used a knife to threaten him, according to an arrest affidavit.
The man showed police a video that showed that Lay had threatened him with a knife. Lay told officers that she blacked out due to anxiety and PTSD.
Lay also claimed that she did not remember standing over the man with a knife in her hand while he was lying in bed, according to the affidavit.
