A Killeen woman who attempted to stab a man earlier this year was sentenced on Friday to years of probation on a felony charge.

Alyssa Carly Lay, 26, pleaded guilty on Nov. 2, to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Friday in the 478th Judicial District Court, Judge Wade Faulkner followed a plea agreement and sentenced Lay to a term of six years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Bell County court records.

