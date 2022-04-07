According to an arrest affidavit, Harker Heights police this week arrested a man, who was armed with a knife, after he allegedly threatened a relative.
The man has been identified as Micah Dana Autry.
On April 4, police were dispatched to Moon Valley Drive in Harker Heights in reference to a violent domestic call.
The caller told police that a woman whom Autry has a relationship with came to the house to get away from Autry, who was carrying a large knife and yelling “You’re taking away my kids”.
An officer met with the victim who told the officer that Autry arrived to his residence appearing very intoxicated and carrying a large knife.
Autry yelled at the victim that he was “taking away his kids” and for him to “come outside,” according to the affidavit. When the victim refused, Autry began waving his knife around in a threatening manner and said that he “was going to take you out” to the victim.
The victim immediately became afraid for his life and believed that he was in imminent danger.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson has placed Autry’s bail at $100,000.
