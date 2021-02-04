A Killeen woman faces an aggravated assault charge after allegedly threatening a man with a knife.
Rebecca Favers, 32, was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
On Jan. 21, according to an arrest affidavit, Killeen Police Department officers arrived to a Killeen residence to find a male victim on the phone with dispatch with a “blood-soaked cloth around his hand.”
The victim told officers Favers “had been arguing with him, busted a door in while holding a knife, stabbed the wall, and began to swing the knife at him,” the affidavit states.
In the man’s attempt to get the knife away from Favers, he was cut again, according to the affidavit.
Three other individuals in the home gave statements to KPD officers confirming the man’s account.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Favers and set her bond at $100,000 Thursday.
