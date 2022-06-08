Police are investigating after one person was found dead and another shot and wounded at a two-story home in southwest Killeen.
"On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 4:56 am, Killeen Police Officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Donegal Bay (Court) in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim," Killeen Police Department said in response to Herald questions Wednesday morning. "Upon the officers arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition. Officers also located an unconscious male suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and advised that the male had no signs of life. This investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time."
Shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, police were using crime-scene tape to surround the house, as detectives knocked on doors and talked to neighbors.
A Killeen Police Department homicide detective at the scene said they were investigating, but he declined to say what happened.
A neighbor, who called the Herald on Wednesday morning, said family members in her home heard sirens and saw police arrive at the scene early Wednesday morning.
Another neighbor said his brother heard loud voices that sounded like arguing coming from outside his window in the early hours of the morning. He said it appeared that there were two adults and children who lived at the house.
This article will be updated.
