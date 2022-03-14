A teenager died Friday after a Killeen shooting last week, police announced on Monday.
According to a Killeen Police Department news release, Nicholas Gage Debrum, 19, died Friday due to his injuries after being airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple.
Debrum was found lying in the parking lot of Fox Creek Apartments, 2900 Illinois Ave., after a 911 call drew police to the area at approximately 10:32 p.m. Thursday.
Debrum was alive at the time of dispatch, and was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple in critical condition.
The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about this incident, to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Residents can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.
“Detectives with the Homicide Unit continue to actively investigate this incident and there is no other information at this time,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.