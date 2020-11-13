A man was arraigned on Friday after he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
On Jan. 24, a Killeen police officer was on patrol in the area of 517 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
The officer observed a man leave a hotel room in the area suspected of stealing narcotics, according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer saw the man commit a traffic violation when a brake light was not working and the officer pulled the vehicle over.
The suspect was identified as Tommy Lee Stubblefield, the driver of the vehicle.
Stubblefield refused search of his vehicle but during a pat down search, a cylindrical item was found in his pocket that was identified as drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.
The officer then searched the vehicle and found suspected crack cocaine in the vehicle.
The substance tested positive for cocaine and weighed .14 grams, according to the affidavit.
Stubblefield was not in the Bell County Jail on Friday but his bond was set at $20,000, according to the affidavit.
