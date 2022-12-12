A woman was arrested in connection with the fatal hit and run accident on Fort Hood Street.
Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, was arrested Friday with the help of the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to a news release Monday from the Killeen Police Department.
As of Monday, Lee was being held on a $1 million bond at the Bell County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
KPD said its Robbery-Homicide unit identified a suspect in the Dec. 4 hit and run that killed Latasha Wright, 39, on South Fort Hood Street near West Lane.
"The individual voluntarily came to the police department and spoke ... to detectives," the release said. "This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint was returned Charging 35-year-old Chakria Dominique Lee with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. An arrest warrant was issued for her arrest."
On Friday, Lee was "located and arrested," with the help of U.S. Marshals, KPD said in its news release Monday.
"The Killeen Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance along with the United States Marshals Office - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force," the release said. "No further information will be released."
