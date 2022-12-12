Lee

Chakria Lee, 35, was booked into the Bell County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A woman was arrested in connection with the fatal hit and run accident on Fort Hood Street.

Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, was arrested Friday with the help of the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to a news release Monday from the Killeen Police Department.

