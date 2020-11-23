The Killeen Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman suspected of forgery.
In March, a report was filed with the KPD that an unknown person used her driver’s license to cash checks at two different bank locations in Killeen, according to a post on the Bell County Crime Stoppers website.
The woman was able to cash one of the checks and not the other.
She was driving a white Ford Focus, according to the post.
The woman who reported the incident said her wallet was stolen in the Austin area.
Anyone with information on the incident or the female suspect can call the crime stoppers at 254-526-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.