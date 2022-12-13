Killeen police are investigating a north Killeen shooting that took place Monday evening.
According to a news release Tuesday afternoon, the Killeen Police Department’s robbery-homicide unit is asking for the public’s help identifying two shooting suspects.
“On December 12th, 2022 around 10:00PM, the Killeen Police Department responded to a Shooting at the Angel Food Mart in the 300 block of Gilmer St.,” police said. “It was reported that two males arrived and demanded money from the clerks. The passenger then shot one of the clerks before both (males) fled in a silver in color vehicle.”
Police described both suspects to be Black males. The shooter was reported to be about 6’3” tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, and white shoes, police said.
“Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com,” the release said. “You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.”
