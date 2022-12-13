Shooting

Camera surveillance footage released from the Killeen Police Department Tuesday show a man in a white long-sleeved shirt pointing a gun at a store clerk in the 300 block of Gilmer Street.

Killeen police are investigating a north Killeen shooting that took place Monday evening.

According to a news release Tuesday afternoon, the Killeen Police Department’s robbery-homicide unit is asking for the public’s help identifying two shooting suspects.

