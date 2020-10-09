The Killeen Police Department is asking for help in identifying suspects in a series of storage shed burglaries.
Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Killeen police officers responded to a burglary at a storage unit in the 4600 block of East Rancier Avenue. It was reported three people were seen on video entering multiple storage units and taking property, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
One person is described as a Hispanic male with a medium build, a short fade haircut, wearing a bandana mask, gray zip up hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes.
The second person is described as an unknown race male wearing a white and black hooded sweatshirt, blue mask, black with white stripe “jogging” style pants and gray shoes, according to the Facebook post.
The third person is only described as being heavy set. The suspects were seen leaving in a four-door sedan car.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this series of storage shed burglaries, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
