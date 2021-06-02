The Killeen Police Department is asking for help in finding a person accused of burglarized a Killeen residence.
The man was seen on surveillance at one of the multiple homes in north Killeen that has been burglarized.
Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect or has information about these burglaries, to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
