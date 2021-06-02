Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.