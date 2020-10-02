The Killeen Police Department is looking for help in identifying a male possibly connected to vehicle burglaries in Killeen.
Around 6 a.m. Thursday, Killeen police received a call about a male pulling on vehicle door handles in the area of 38th Street and Lake Charles Avenue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Surveillance video was obtained showing a black male, possibly a teenager, wearing red or maroon shorts, a white shirt with red or maroon on the shoulders and a fade haircut, attempting to open vehicle doors. On Sept. 28, the same male was seen on video attempting to open vehicles in the area of Westcliff Road and North 60th Street, according to the post.
The Killeen Police Department wants to remind everyone to lock their vehicle doors and take keys and valuables inside while parking.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about the male attempting to Burglarize Vehicles, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
