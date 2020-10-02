The Killeen Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects in a series of storage shed burglaries.
Between Sept. 23 and Sept. 30, more than 30 storage units have been burglarized at three different storage facilities in Killeen, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Through collection of videos, a maroon Chevrolet Suburban has been identified as being involved. A white male and a black male have been seen during the burglaries. Both males are described as being in their teens, police said. The white male has a thin frame and is seen carrying a black backpack. The black male also has a thin frame and is described as a shorter male, according to the post.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this series of storage shed burglaries, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
