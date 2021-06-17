In late April, the Killeen Police Department received a report about a suspected burglary of a habitation in the 1600 block of Stan Schlueter Loop. The person who filed the report told officers that men were caught on camera entering her residence and stole property, according to a post on the Bell County Crime Stoppers website.
Detectives with the General Crimes Unit are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this burglary, to contact the crime stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
