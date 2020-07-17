The Killeen Police Department is hopeful that a new video on social media will help lead to a break in a 2019 homicide.
Lou Busby III, aged 19 at the time of his death, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 4100 block of Stan Schluetter Loop on Dec. 28. He was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, where he died three days later. A video posted this week to the KPD Facebook page is designed to help in the investigation.
KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said on Thursday that there are no new developments in the case.
“First and foremost, we want closure for the family,” Miramontez said by email. “We hope that the making of this video will trigger someone’s mind about that night and will come forward with any information that could assist our detectives in solving this murder.”
The video shows photos of the victim, testimony from his mother and provides background on the case.
Busby left the party in a vehicle towards Stan Schlueter when shots were fired, according to a KPD press release. Witnesses told officers that an older white sedan was in the area of the crash. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Violent Crimes Unit, are looking for an older white sedan, possibly a Honda.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of those responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
