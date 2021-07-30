In a Facebook post made Friday, the Killeen Police Department asked the community for help identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.
According to the department, officers responded to an aggravated robbery call at 11:28 p.m. Thursday at the Star Mart, 3603 Zephyr Road. KPD reported that a man entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect allegedly fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as an Hispanic male with a medium build. The suspect has short hair with a “chin strap” style beard. The suspect was identified as wearing a blue hat, a black hooded sweatshirt with the words “I B DREAMIN” and “Tribal Core” on the back along with some patterns, as well as blue jeans and dark colored shoes. According to the KPD, the man was armed with a dark colored semi-automatic handgun.
KPD is asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything related to the robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
According to the KPD, all information is confidential and anonymous and — if a tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible — that tipper could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
