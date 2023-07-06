In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the Killeen Police Department published photos of a suspect in an aggravated robbery of a business which occurred earlier that morning and asked for the public’s help to locate him.

According to the post, police were called to a business in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive around 5:29 a.m. where a man had entered the store, flashed a gun, demanded money and then fled on foot. The suspect was reported to have made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

