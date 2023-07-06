In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the Killeen Police Department published photos of a suspect in an aggravated robbery of a business which occurred earlier that morning and asked for the public’s help to locate him.
According to the post, police were called to a business in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive around 5:29 a.m. where a man had entered the store, flashed a gun, demanded money and then fled on foot. The suspect was reported to have made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police are looking for help to identify a suspect the victim described as a Black man with a large build around 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a mask over his face, dark gloves, dark pants and brown boots. The victim described the gun as a black handgun.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen something or may have information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Anonymous tips may be made online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips app for IOS or Android. All information is confidential and tips that lead to the arrest of the person or persons responsible could earn that tipster a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.