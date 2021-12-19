One week after a gunman entered the Killeen Mall and opened fire, wounding a man, the Killeen Police Department held a series of public events to educate small businesses on ways to protect themselves from violent crime.
The safety seminars were held at KPD headquarters Tuesday and Thursday — about a week after an unidentified man walked into the Finish Line store in the Killeen Mall on Dec. 7 and shot a store employee multiple times.
KPD continues to investigate that shooting, and the shooter is still on the loose. The victim, police said last week, was still in stable condition.
During KPD’s “Safe Community Partnership Business Robbery Prevention Event” Thursday morning, Sgt. Neil Holtzclaw said the department will provide free personalized security system evaluations at the request of local businesses. To schedule a personal business evaluation with KPD call 254-501-8830.
Holtzclaw said the department will continue to offer business robbery prevention events in the new year.
“With business robberies, they’re typically very violent, very fast,” Holtzclaw said during the event Thursday morning. “So, we wanted to reach out, because there’s not a lot of literature, a lot of opportunity for businesses to come in and get the education from the police department.”
Noting KPD’s events were somewhat poorly attended last week, Holtzclaw added, “It’s a very young program, and we’re trying to get it off the ground. We’re getting the word out.”
The hourlong presentation, put together by Holtzclaw and KPD’s violent crimes unit, provided tips from KPD detectives on the most effective security camera placement, how businesses can deter a robbery, and what employees should do during and after a robbery.
TIPS
KPD Detective David VanValkenburg said the mission of KPD’s presentation was to provide tips to small businesses in the hopes that it will prevent them from being victimized in the future.
“The idea is to reduce incidents of robberies, make it a safer place to work for employees, enhance public and internal image, reduce employee turnover, and enhance sales and profits, and to take a leadership role in crime prevention,” VanValkenburg said Thursday. “Nobody wants to work for a business that’s constantly being robbed, or even shop at a business that’s constantly being robbed.”
The detective informed businesses about ways to prevent themselves from becoming “easy targets.”
“The most common form of aggravated robbery we have here is with a weapon,” he said. “They normally come in very quickly, display a weapon to the clerk, demand cash, receive the cash and leave the store. We call those a ‘Smash and Grab’ because they come in pretty quick.”
Employees should be alert for “suspicious people” or vehicles loitering around the store or business, he said, and be prepared to take photos of the people or vehicles.
“Take a quick picture,” he said. “A lot of times if it’s somebody who’s up to no good and they see you’ve just done that, they know you’re going to call the police and that will likely deter criminal activity.”
VanValkenburg said businesses can call KPD to have an officer stop by when there is suspicious activity.
The detective suggested businesses place security cameras at about 5.5 to 6 feet high to ensure the camera catches the would-be robber’s face, instead of the top of a hat, and provide employees with any passwords needed to retrieve the security footage.
The main obstacle police face in the aftermath of an aggravated robbery, Holtzclaw said, is waiting on business owners to obtain passwords before they’re able to retrieve video footage.
“Our goal is to get it (images) out to the public as quick as possible, because the public is our best set of eyes,” Holtzclaw said. “We only have so many police officers on the street — there are 150,000 people in the city of Killeen.”
KPD advised employees to be able to fully see every corner of the inside of the business.
“Allow the employees to see the entire store with low displays, clear partitions and convex mirrors,” VanValkenburg said. “Those are all things you should put in place so you can have a good view of the entire store. You should be able to see all the way to the back of the store, and if you can’t, have video and mirrors that do show that.”
Another tip, he said, is that business owners train their employees on what to do in case of a robbery: First and foremost, call police.
“Your typical employee, most of them have never been robbed,” he said. “They’re not thinking of robbery prevention and stuff like that. Which is another reason why this is a good class for people to take.”
If robbed, he said, employees should try to make a mental note of any identifying information about the robber including clothes, tattoos, jewelry, accent, type of weapon, what was said, and vehicle description and direction of travel.
“So during a robbery, carefully observe the robber,” he said. “Granted you may have a gun being pointed at your face, he may be yelling at you and telling you to give you money, and sometimes it’s cigarettes, too. If you can, make eye contact, and make mental notes on their appearance. That’s going to be the most important thing for the first responding officer.”
KPD said while violent crime is down this year for the city, there is always an uptick in aggravated robberies during the holiday season between October and January.
“Our ultimate goal is to keep you from being robbed,” he said.
BUSINESS
Gerry Ramstone, owner of a metaphysical shop by the same name inside the Killeen Mall, said he’s noticed business is down, but he didn’t think it’s because of the shooting last week.
The owner described his holiday business this year as “terrible” but said it’s not crime, but rather the pandemic’s impact on familial relationships that’s keeping people from dropping dough at his store.
“People are so selfish and not buying presents,” he said.
Ramstone had two customers to his store — which sells crystals, jewelry, books, sage and spiritual items — during his brief phone conversation with the Herald Friday.
When asked if business at the Killeen Mall had slowed down this holiday season, Killeen Mall General Manager Denise Dasse effectively sidestepped the question.
“Well, I can tell you — the Killeen Mall is going all out this holiday season, with tons of holiday fun and performances throughout the mall,” Dasse said in a phone call to the Herald Friday. “With just a few days left until Christmas we want customers to make sure they have a place to grab their last-minute Christmas gifts, and get that picture with Santa.”
The Killeen Mall Santa Claus was one of many mall employees who were in the mall, and not far from Finish Line, on the evening of Dec. 7 as dozens of Killeen police officers conducted interviews and searched for the mall shooter.
A request for comment from the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce was not returned by deadline Friday.
Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce President Ronnie Russell said his 180 chamber members don’t seem to be negatively impacted by Killeen crime.
“Killeen crime wouldn’t impact the economics of the businesses, but I know a lot of them have embedded themselves in the community a lot more because of that,” Russell said, explaining many small businesses have increased their community involvement in recent years in response to the area’s crime.
“A lot of these small businesses come out of the communities that their business is in,” he said.
The chamber president said the best way the community can support small businesses in the second year of the pandemic, is to “be intentional” with purchases.
“The main thing to strengthen the core of small businesses in any community is to be intentional,” he said. “Be intentional and economically intuitive about spending with small businesses because Small Business Saturday shouldn’t be your only small-business initiative.”
For a list of 16 free small-business workshops the chamber is offering in February, go to https://bit.ly/3GUKSwC.
