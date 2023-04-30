Killeen Police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old male.
On Sunday around 3:30 p.m., Killeen Police Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Old FM 440 in reference to a call of a gunshot inside of a residence, according to a news release.
Upon officers’ arrival, they discovered an adult male, showing no signs of life, with an apparent fatal gunshot wound.
Officials could heard saying over the police scanner Sunday afternoon that the male victim had a gunshot would to the head.
The male, Kenny Ray Morgan, was pronounced deceased at 4:24 p.m., by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
At the scene was a two-story multi-unit building where several Killeen Police Department vehicles could be seen, including a fire truck and ambulance from the Killeen Fire Department and EMS personnel. A two-man EMS team was seen wheeling one person on a stretcher into a waiting ambulance. Other officers could be seen talking to people in the immediate area.
“This is the third murder for the City of Killeen in 2023. No arrest has been made at this time,” said KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Tips may also be made by downloading the P3Tips App for IOS or Android . All information is confidential and anonymous and could result in a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.
