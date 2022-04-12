A couple was arraigned on Tuesday and charged with possession of less than a gram of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.
Killeen police officers observed Merrell Griswold and Gina Bailey parked at a corner area of a Killeen business in an area known for having high traffic of trafficking and drug use, according to the arrest affidavit.
One of the officers shined a light into Griswold’s vehicle and Griswold became startled and began making movements towards the driver’s side door.
The officer could see in plain view a narcotics pipe and a contained with a powdery substance, according to the affidavit.
The officer asked for Griswold to step out but instead of doing so, Griswold began to turn the car on and roll up his window to which the officer had to assist Griswold out of the vehicle.
A struggle did ensue between Griswold and the officer, according to the affidavit.
Bailey began making movements inside of the vehicle but was told to put her hands on the dash, which she complied. Once officers were able to detain Griswold, they asked for Bailey to step out of the vehicle and detained her. Officers searched the vehicle and found two homemade pipes, half a gram of methamphetamine, two ecstasy pills and a firearm.
Griswold admitted to the police that he knew meth was in the car and that it was his. He also admitted that he knew there was a firearm in the car and that it was Bailey’s and that she uses it for protection, according to the affidavit.
Bailey admitted to police that both the pills and the firearm were hers.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke has placed each of their bail at $20,000.
In other arraignments:
Judge Cooke placed a $50,000 bail on Gerald Farese for possession of 12 grams of methamphetamine.
Judge Cooke placed a $20,000 bail on Donaldson Williams for possession of less than a gram of methamphetamine.
